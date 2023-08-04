Iran FM, Pakistan PM confer on expanding bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has conferred with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on expanding economic and commercial ties and stressed the need for strengthening border ties between the two neighboring countries.

In the meeting held on Thursday, Amirabdollahian the Pakistani prime minister discussed and exchanged views on Tehran-Islamabad ties, expansion of economic and trade relations, especially the strengthening of border ties.

In this meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, Amirabdollahian discussed the focus of his consultations with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the agreements reached at the end of today's negotiations.

Sharif also invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan, expressing hope that Raisi would be the first head of state to visit Pakistan after the upcoming elections slated to be held in November.

Prior to the meeting, Amirabdollahian had held a meeting with Zardari to explore new avenues for strengthening political, economic, and defense relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

The two sides stressed the importance of Tehran-Islamabad ties, and cooperation in regional peace and stability, including close collaboration to increase the bilateral trade volume.

Amirabdollahian is scheduled to meet with Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani, and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir in his three day visit to Islamabad.

