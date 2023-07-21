US responsible if Iranian oil unloaded from seized tanker: Cmdr.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri has warned against unloading Iranian oil from Suez Rajan Tanker, saying the Islamic Republic will hold the United States responsible if that happens.

“We declare that if a company wants to unload Iranian oil from (Suez Rajan) tanker, we will hold that company responsible. We will hold the US responsible as well,” the senior commander said on Thursday, according to a report by the IRGC Navy’s public office.

The US seized the tanker and confiscated Iranian oil aboard it in April, according to Reuters citing three sources.

The US has reportedly claimed that the confiscation took place in a sanctions enforcement operation and based on a court order.

