PGCC chief lauds normalization of Tehran-Riyadh ties

Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has said that normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help to maintain stability in the region.

According to Qatari media Al Jazeera, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi said that all Persian Gulf countries welcomed the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

We want to hold deep discussions with Iran within the framework of international conventions, he added.

The economic issue in the Persian Gulf countries is our biggest and most important challenge, he stressed.

Commenting on the Yemeni crisis, he expressed readiness to help Yemenis to solve the crisis if they are serious about it.

The agreement was signed in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, March 10, by then Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

Under the agreement, which followed several days of intense talks in Beijing, Riyadh, and Tehran reopened embassies and missions after two months and implemented security and economic cooperation agreements signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after the Saudi embassy in Tehran was stormed by some angry Iranian citizens after Riyadh executed a prominent Shia cleric.

