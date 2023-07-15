Iran says protestors face iron fist of “Zionist dictators”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani says that the Zionist dictators have been unmasked dealing with the protestors with iron fist.

In a tweet posted in Farsi on his official Twitter account on Friday, Kanaani referred to the Zionist suppression of the protesters, noting that this is while the occupying and criminal Zionists have been trying for many years to make their fake regime appear as the most democratic entity in the West Asian region.

The heads of the protesters have warned Netanyahu that Israel is on the brink of collapse, the Iranian spokesman said.

endNewsMessage1