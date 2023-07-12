Kuwait returns 11 Iranian prisoners under extradition treaty

Eleven Iranian prisoners have been extradited from Kuwait and handed over to the Iranian judicial authorities as part of a extradition treaty with the Arab country.

With efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and Iran’s Embassy in Kuwait, and with the cooperation of the Iranian branch of the international police, the Iranian convicts were transferred from Kuwait to Iran late on Tuesday.

The efforts were made in the framework of an extradition treaty that have been signed between Iran and Kuwait.

Iran and Kuwait have also agreed as part of a joint consular committee held recently between the two neighboring countries to cooperate on judicial issues.

