IRGC arrests suspects behind killing 2 officers in western Iran in June

The perpetrators of killing two members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been arrested by intelligence forces while they were illegally leaving the country through northwestern borders.

Iranian intelligence forces, in collaboration with the IRGC intelligence force, had arrested the suspects behind killing Sajjad Amiri and Mehdi Shah Maleki, according to a Sunday statement by the IRGC.

The main perpetrator in the assassination had operated a network in the Iranian provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Alborz, and Tehran, said the IRGC, adding that all elements involved in the case had been arrested.

The main suspect was identified and arrested as he was trying to leave the Iranian border city of Qotur in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, said the statement.

Sajjad Amiri was martyred on June 11 and Mehdi Shah Maleki lost his life on June 13 in clashes in Iran's Kermanshah province.

