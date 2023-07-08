Iran executes terrorists involved in Shah Cheragh attack

Two main elements of the 2022 terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz have been executed.

The terrorists were hanged early on Saturday near the scene of the incident that took place on October 26 last year and killed 13 people, including women and children.

An initial verdict against Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Ghotali, issued on on March 16, 2023, had been appealed by the lawyers of the two terrorists involved in the case. Iran's Supreme Court then confirmed the verdict.

Attackers on Shah Cheragh shrine in southern Iran executed

Some 30 people were injured in the attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, the capital of the southern Iranian province of Fars.

The main element who carried out the attack on the holy place later died in a hospital in Shiraz.

Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack.

endNewsMessage1