Iran summons UK envoy over interventionist remarks

Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the British charge d'affaires over the interventionist remarks made by the UK authorities.

In response to the destructive and interventionist actions and statements of British authorities, Elizabeth Marsh, Chargé d'Affaires of the British Embassy in Tehran, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Director General of Western Europe on Thursday, in the absence of that country's ambassador.

The Director General of Western Europe considered the statements and positions of the British authorities, as well as the recent sanctions of this regime against Iran as an illegal and interventionist action and strongly condemned it.

"While the people of Iran have not yet forgotten the role of the British-based opposition media in promoting violence, it is surprising that instead of responding, the UK continues its accusation process," the Iranian diplomat said.

"We advise the British authorities to avoid falling into the well-known traps of the Zionist regime and terrorist groups, looking at past experiences," he added.

The Director General of Western Europe further said that the continuation of the destructive approach of England is not acceptable and will definitely face proportionate and effective countermeasures by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The British envoy said that she would convey the situation to his country.

