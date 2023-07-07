Tehran slams Western double standards over Zionist regime’s crimes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has censured the double standards of Western countries concerning human rights, expressing serious doubts as to whether they would form a truth-finding committee on the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

In a post published via social media, Nasser Kanaani also slammed the Zionist regime’s recent raids against the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, occupied West Bank.

12 martyred, 140 wounded, complete destruction of water and electricity networks, complete destruction of 300 houses and damage to around 500, destruction of streets and shops, etc. are the result of the insane Zionist military campaign against the refugee camp in Jenin, he wrote.

Will America and Europe request the formation of a truth-finding committee from the Human Rights Council? he asked rhetorically, before answering, “Never!”

At least 12 Palestinians were killed, including four children, as a result of a ground and aerial offensive launched on Monday morning by the Zionist regime targeting Jenin and its refugee camp.

