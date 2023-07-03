Iranian frigate to be equipped with hypersonic missiles: Cmdr.

The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has declared that the homegrown Damavand-2 frigate will be equipped with hypersonic missiles.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Monday that the Iran-made Damavand-2 frigate, which is scheduled to be added to the Iranian Navy's fleet in the coming days, will be equipped with defensive and offensive missiles.

The commander went on to say that the whole defense equipment installed on the Damavand-2 frigate is up-to-date.

Irani also mentioned that as planned, all this equipment will be gradually updated on all the other homegrown vessels as well.

