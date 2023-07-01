Iran's parliament speaker blasts Sweden for Holy Quran desecration

Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressed strong criticism of the Swedish government for allowing and supporting the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Qalibaf wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that the Muslims of the world will appropriately respond this disgusting insult within the framework of the holy laws of Islam.

" I strongly condemn the desecration and audacity of the Swedish government and police for insulting the Holy Quran behind freedom", Qalibaf added.

In a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside Stockholm Central Mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the Quran.

The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

Earlier on Thursday, spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said in this regard, “Insulting heavenly scriptures is a manifestation of violence, hatred, and contrary to the fundamental values of human rights,” adding that the Iranian government and nation, like other Muslims and free thinkers around the world, “do not tolerate such insults.”

