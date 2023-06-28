Iran president, Qatari emir call for expansion of cooperation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, stressed the need for more enhanced cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

During the phone call which came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, the two top officials congratulated each other on this auspicious occasion.

The Iranian president voiced Tehran’s readiness for enhancement of bilateral relations to higher levels and the Qatari emir expressed his country’s eagerness for making further investments in Iran.

President Raisi referred to close viewpoints of Iran and Qatar in different areas which he believed pave the way for promotion of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between the two countries.

He hailed the efforts made by the Qatari emir and prime minister to proceed with agreements already made with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing Tehran’s support for increased ties with Doha.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, said that his country eyes more investments in Iran.

The Emir also said that Doha is ready to host a joint economic cooperation commission with Iran in the near future.

