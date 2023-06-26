Joint committee with Afghanistan on water issues should be formed: Minister

Iran’s interior minister has said that a joint committee should be established between Iran and Afghanistan to determine water shares from the Helmand River.

Responding to a question on the issue of determining Iran’s water share from the Helmand River, Ahmad Vahidi told ILNA that the joint committee should be established based on the provision of the water agreement between Iran and Afghanistan.

He added that Afghanistan has voiced readiness for the formation of the committee.

He said this committee should inspect the amount of water behind Afghanistan’s dams and see whether Afghan allegations over water scarcity are correct or not.

