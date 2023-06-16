Growing Iran-Cuba cooperation disappointing global arrogance: Raisi

The Iranian and Cuban presidents agreed to form a joint working group on technological cooperation between the two countries for complementary cooperation in these fields.

The agreement came in the wake of Iran's capabilities in the field of nanotechnology and Cuba's capabilities in the field of biotechnology.

Referring to the fact that the Iranian nation stances against plots has not stopped in its progress despite the sanctions, the Iranian president said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the effective ways to deal with the sanctions.

"Iran has extensive and close relations with independent countries," he added.

President Raisi arrived in the Cuban capital as the last leg of his five-day tour of Latin America.

Raisi was accorded warm welcome by his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana on Thursday morning local time.

High-ranking officals of Iran and Cuba signed six cooperation pacts in the presence of the two countries' presidents.

The cooperation agreements covered judicial, comprehensive political cooperation, customs cooperation, and information technology which were signed by senior Iranian and Cuban officials.

