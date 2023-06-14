Iran's deputy FM holds talks with E3 counterparts in UAE

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has met and held talks with his British, French and German counterparts in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Continuing with diplomatic consultations with regional and extra-regional parties, we met our German, French and British counterparts and discussed a range of issues and mutual concerns,” Bagheri Kani wrote in a Twitter post in Farsi on Tuesday.

The diplomat, who is also Iran's top negotiator in talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, had said in another tweet earlier on Tuesday that his trip to the UAE will be focused on bilateral ties and regional issues.

