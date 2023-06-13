Iran's deputy FM in Abu Dhabi to upgrade mutual ties

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, is to pursue the consolidation of the good neighborliness policy and continuation of political consultations with neighboring states.

The top negotiator of Iran is scheduled to hold talks with the UAE authorities on upgrading bilateral cooperation and review regional developments.

Emirati Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar held detailed talks with Ali Bagheri Kani during his visit to Tehran two weeks ago.

The UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran after Saudi Arabia severed its ties with Tehran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital by protesters over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shia cleric.Then, Abu Dhabi resumed ties with Tehran in 2019.

Earlier on April 22, Foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a telephone conversation underlined the importance of developing bilateral cooperation to the highest level, especially with regards to ties between the two countries’ private sectors.

