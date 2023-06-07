Tehran advised Washington to avoid making baseless accusations against Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has advised the United States to avoid making unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic.

Nasser Kanaani gave the advice in response to the baseless remarks made by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington two days ago.

Following his country’s continuous all-out support for the apartheid regime of Israel, the US secretary of state made groundless accusations against the Islamic Republic, Kanaani underlined.

He went on to say that Iran does not hesitate over strengthening its deterrent power and preserving its rights and security.

As Kanaani stressed, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized support for the Palestinian nation in order to back the oppressed people and the freedom-seeking movements to support their right to determine their own fate and to fight oppression.

That the United States threatening to appeal to force against other governments is against international law, especially the charter of the United Nations; thus, Iran will not hesitate to develop its defense capability, Kanaani said.

In the end, the spokesman advised the US to revise its illegal and unsuccessful policies on Iran.

