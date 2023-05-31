IAEA chief confirms progress between Iran, nuclear watchdog

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi confirms that Iran and the agency have made progress on certain issues.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, Grossi said his report on the status of Iran’s nuclear program is due to be published soon.

“We are working on several issues with Iran, and we are making progress in some of them and not in others,” he said.

The remarks came days before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

Earlier in the day, informed sources said that Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have resolved two important issues raised against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

