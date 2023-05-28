Oman’s Sultan arrives in Iran for two-day state visit

​Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday afternoon.

The visit to Iran by the Omani Sultan is taking place upon an official invitation by President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Omani Sultan and his accompanying delegation were accorded a warm welcome by vice president Mohammad Mokhber upon arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.

The Iranian president traveled to Oman last May for talks over a wide range of issues including, trade, transportation, energy, and tourism.

The court of Oman's Sultan has announced that the visit by al-Said will focus on bilateral ties as well as on the latest regional and international developments.

