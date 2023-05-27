Sultan of Oman to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

​Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq is slated to embark on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday.

Sultan of Oman's visit will take place at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi will officially welcome Sultan Haitahm bin Tariq at Sa'ad Abad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran on Sunday evening.

The visit will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two countries to discuss various regional and international developments and to enhance diplomatic and economic relations.

