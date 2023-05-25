Iran unveils 2,000km Khorramshahr ballistic missile

​Marking the 41st anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr in Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran, Tehran has unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Kheibar.

The ballistic missile, with a range of 2,000 km and a 1,500 kg warhead, was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Thursday morning.

Kheibar’s outstanding features include quick preparation and launch time, which makes the missile a tactical weapon in addition to a strategic one.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ashtiani said the missile is the result of years of endeavors by Iranian scientists in the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), adding that the missile is equipped with radar-evading technology and can pass through the enemy’s air defense systems due to its low radar cross-section.

“We are taking steps to equip the armed forces in various areas of missiles, drones, air defense, and so on, and the unveilings will definitely continue in the future,” he said.

