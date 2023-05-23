Raisi: Tehran, Jakarta stepping up efforts to realize $20b trade target

​Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in his visit to Indonesia said have decided to increase their trade volume to $20bn and carry out their exchanges with national currencies.

On his official visit to Indonesia on Tuesday, President Raisi expressed hope that this visit would lead to the expansion of interactions between the two powerful Islamic countries and have constructive effects in the region and the world and effects would be completed with the visit of the President of Indonesia to Tehran.

Stating that Iran and Indonesia have various fields and capacities to improve the level of ties, the Iranian President said that the signing of numerous cooperation agreements in various fields shows the determination of the two countries to develop relations in all fields.

Iranian President expressed hope that great steps would be taken during this visit for expanding ties with Indonesia, saying that during the 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, they have always had good interactions in various political, economic, commercial, regional, and international fields.

He said that cooperation with the Islamic and neighboring countries is a priority of Iran’s foreign policy.

Expanding relations with Indonesia, one of the most important and effective countries in Asia and the world, which is also a member of important regional and international organizations, is of great importance to Iran.

Stressing Iran-Indonesia commonalities in various regional and international issues, like Palestine and Afghanistan, Raisi said that the two countries are committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinians until the liberation of Holy Quds.

The two sides also enjoy common views regarding the formation of a comprehensive government in Afghanistan that represents all ethnic groups and religions and restores the rights of all Afghan people.

Today, Iranian women and girls have an effective and successful participation in various fields and have become a source of pride for the country, he stated. "We believe that Afghan women and girls also have the ability to bring pride to Afghanistan and the Islamic nation, and they should be given the possibility of doing social activities and having educational opportunities."

The two decades of US presence in Afghanistan brought nothing but destruction, death, and 35,000 disabled children, Raisi said.

Iran and Indonesia are serious about fighting unilateralism in regional and international issues, he stressed.

