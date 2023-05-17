Qatari coast guard arrests 6 Iranian divers

​The Qatari coast guard has arrested six Iranians who wandered off to the territorial waters of Qatar by mistake while diving in Iranian waters, Iran’s ambassador to Doha said.

“We dispatched one of our colleagues to the city of Ras Laffan on Thursday to visit the six citizens who were arrested by the Qatari coast guard,” Hamid Dehqani said in a Twitter post in Farsi on Tuesday.

The six Iranians wandered off to Qatar's territorial waters by mistake while diving in Iranian waters before they were arrested, Iran’s ambassador to Doha said.

He added that the Iranian detainees are in good health and that negotiations are underway with Qatari officials to secure their release.

