Lebanon overcoming crises not totally related to Saudi Arabia and Iran: Expert

An expert on the region has said that the discussion on the recent developments in Lebanon is not about whether the politicians are directly or indirectly connected to Saudi Arabia or Iran, but the discussion is that each political faction has its own interests.

Mosayeb Naimi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Lebanon's presidential crisis means a lack of internal agreement on the election of a new president of this country, which should be understood as a result of differences and different views that have plagued this country for years.

The main issue and the root of the crises in Lebanon are related to internal disagreements and factionalism, he said, adding that it’s right that the deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran can affect the developments in Lebanon but finally, we must say that the internal components in Beirut cannot be underestimated or ignored.

He also continued that it is not possible to link all the developments related to Lebanon, as well as the exit of this country from the presidential crises to Saudi Arabia and Iran because there are two general and different views in Lebanon, each of which pursues its own interests.

endNewsMessage1