Iran executes terrorist responsible for 2018 Ahvaz attack that killed 25

​Iran executed Habib Farajollah Chaab, the leader of the terrorist group Harakat Al-Nazal responsible for the 2018 bloody attack in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, the media center of Iran’s Judiciary has announced.

Chaab was executed in Tehran on Saturday.

The group leader had already planned and implemented several terrorist operations in Iran which claimed the lives of innocent people, including women and children, according to the media report.

At least 25 were killed and more than 60 were injured on September 22, 2018, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, when several unknown terrorists opened fire aimlessly at the crowd watching a military parade staged there.

Under the support of Sweden’s Military Intelligence and Security Service (Säkerhetspolisen (SAPO)), Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad), and certain regional states, Chaab has headed the Harakat Al-Nazal since 2005. Over 450 Iranian nationals have been killed in terrorist attacks designed and conducted by the group under the leadership of Chaab

