UNSC's silence leaves Palestinians in ongoing suffering: Iran envoy

​Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani, said, "It is regrettable that the Security Council has remained silent, rendering UN resolutions ineffective and leaving the Palestinian people to suffer ongoing atrocities."

Iravani was speaking on Tuesday on “the situation in the Middle East including Question of Palestine”, before the United Nations Security Council.

The Iranian diplomat said that for 75 years, the Palestinian people have been victims of the Israeli regime's unrelenting aggression, violence, and injustices.

"Since the beginning of the year, Palestinians have been subjected to excessive violence, suppression, and terror by both illegal Israeli settlers and armed forces. This has resulted in the detainment and assassination of civilians, and the killing and martyring of 100 Palestinians, including 21 children."

In the name of God, the compassionate, the Merciful

Mr. President,

I thank Russia for organizing this important and timely open debate.

Mr. President,

For 75 years, the Palestinian people have been victims of the Israeli regime's unrelenting aggression, violence, and injustices. The occupation of their land continues, with cities being blockaded, property and farmlands being destroyed and confiscated, and people being forced to evacuate their homes.

Since the beginning of the year, Palestinians have been subjected to excessive violence, suppression, and terror by both illegal Israeli settlers and armed forces. This has resulted in the detainment and assassination of civilians, and the killing and martyring of 100 Palestinians, including 21 children.

Moreover, almost 5,000 Palestinians, including 31 women and 170 children, are being illegally and arbitrarily held in Israeli jails where they are subjected to inhumane treatment.

These horrific acts are part of a larger pattern of systematic violations of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime. They represent a clear violation of international law and established principles and norms of human rights.

Mr. President,

We are deeply concerned by the repeated assaults and incursions by extremist settlers, with the support of Israeli occupation forces, against the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The brutal attacks on worshippers, including women and children, as they perform their prayers and rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque are reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

These atrocious crimes are a clear example of the Israel regime's illegal and apartheid actions, which exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people and erode the foundations for the establishment of just and sustainable peace in the region.

It is regrettable that the Security Council has remained silent, rendering UN resolutions ineffective and leaving the Palestinian people to suffer ongoing atrocities.

The absence of accountability has emboldened this despicable regime to continue violating all UN resolutions, including those adopted by the Security Council.

Mr. President,

We remain steadfast in our belief that the conflict in Palestine can only be resolved through ending the occupation and recognizing the inalienable rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people. This requires the full restoration and protection of these rights, leading to the establishment of Palestinian sovereignty over entire Palestine. However, such a resolution cannot be achieved if the Security Council fails to act.

We call on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility and take decisive action to bring an end to the occupation and ensure the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people. Mere sympathy is no longer sufficient.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran regards it as its duty to support Palestine's legitimate rights to resistance to the oppression and aggression of this apartheid regime, in line with the right to self-determination, and this will be our principled policy until the occupation ends.

In conclusion, Mr. President, I wish to emphasize the importance and legal nature of the advisory opinion currently under consideration by the International Court of Justice. The General Assembly adopted resolution 77/247, calling for this opinion to address the legal consequences of Israel's ongoing violations of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination through prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of Palestinian territory. We hope that the Court's submission will shed more light on ongoing atrocities and violations, contribute to the end of the occupation, and facilitate holding those responsible for atrocities and violations against the Palestinian people accountable for their actions.

Mr. President,

Once again, the representative of the Israeli regime abused this chamber and resorted to lies and fabrications to make unfounded claims against my Country.

It's not surprising or unexpected, given that deception and lies have long been part of this regime's toolbox.

The purpose is clear: to divert attention away from the urgent matter on today's meeting agenda item; the atrocity crimes committed by this apartheid regime against the Palestinian people. Therefore, such false and unfounded claims do not merit a response.

I thank you, Mr. President.

