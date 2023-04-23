IRGC a powerful entity protecting Iran’s Islamic Republic: FM spox

​Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani posted a tweet on Saturday on the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), praising the force for its great role in defending the country and its national security.

Kanaani described the IRGC as the “powerful arm” for guarding the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also hailed the force for providing support to the Iranian nation and protecting Iran’s national security, which has helped promote the dignity and sovereignty of Iran.

All of these, the spokesman said in his tweet, have contributed to the reasons behind enemies’ anger at the IRGC.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps was established on April 22, 1979, under a decree by the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini. The IRGC was formed following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February of that year, which topped the Western-backed Pahlavi regime.

