Kuwait crown prince felicitates Iran’s president, nation on Eid al-Fitr

​The crown prince of Kuwait has expressed his best wishes to the Iranian president and nation in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a message on Saturday, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah felicitated President Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian nation on the auspicious occasion and wished them success and prosperity.

“While the Islamic Ummah (community) celebrates the arrival of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, it is my pleasure to sincerely express my congratulations and best wishes to your Excellency, and to humbly request from the Almighty God to bless your Excellency and the glorious Iranian nation on this auspicious occasion with good health, success, progress, and prosperity,” the message read.

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, performing mass prayers to thank God and to bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadan.

