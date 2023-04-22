Supreme Leader calls on Iranian nation to beware of enemy plots to create discord

​Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the Iranian nation to beware of the enemy’s plots to create division inside the country, highlighting the need to co-exist peacefully in spite of differences of opinion.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a sermon, after leading the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Tehran Prayers Compound, also known as the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, on Saturday morning.

He said the enemy’s strategy is to create discord and division in Iran, adding that the enemy “tries to make people fight with each other over different opinions and tastes, but people’s different views on different issues are naturally not an obstacle and should not become a source of discord and conflict".

He called on the nation to nullify the enemy’s temptations to make them pessimistic toward each other and toward the officials and said people should strive to co-exist peacefully.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the enemy’s failed military strategy in the region, saying that the enemy has resorted to “deception, distorting the truth, telling lies, temptation, humiliating nations, and making nations pessimistic about their abilities, and one should be up-to-date in identifying its strategies, tactics, tools, and methods to be able to thwart them".

“The intelligent and capable Iranian nation, who until today has defeated all the plots of its enemies, will continue to dishearten and frustrate them by the grace of God,” added the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution as he concluded his sermon.

