Iran appoints ambassadors to 7 states, including UAE

Iran has appointed new ambassadors to seven countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a meeting with the newly-appointed ambassadors on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged the envoys to emphasize the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution to introduce the country's unique capacities and capabilities in various fields of economics, science, technology, healthcare, and tourism.

President Raisi termed strengthening and developing economic ties, deepening political relations, and providing efficient services to Iranians living abroad as one of the most critical missions of Iran’s newly-appointed ambassadors in various countries.

Iran's newly-appointed ambassadors to Cyprus, Pakistan, Syria, the UAE, New Zealand, Portugal, and Senegal called for developing ties with the foreign countries.

They presented their reports to President Raisi about the situation of relations in various fields between the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries where they are missioned.

Alireza Salarian, Reza Amiri Moghadam, and Hossein Akbari are to hold the realm of the Iranian embassy in Cyprus, Pakistan, and Syria, respectively.

Also, Reza Ameri, Reza Nazar Ahari, Majid Tafreshi, and Hassan Asgari will be dispatched to the UAE, New Zealand, Portugal, and Senegal as Iran's new ambassadors.

Ameri is the Islamic Republic of Iran's first ambassador to the UAE after an eight-year diplomatic hiatus.

