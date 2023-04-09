Azerbaijan should return to diplomacy with Iran: Ex-official

The former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan has said that Tehran hopes that the Republic of Azerbaijan will not play in the court of the Westerners and Israel and will not give the opportunity to destroy its relations with Iran to the Zionist regime.

Asked about the recent measures of Azerbaijan on expelling four Iranian diplomats, Mohsen Pakaein told ILNA that the recent behaviors of Azerbaijan have shown that this country is increasing its distance with diplomatic measures.

When differences arise between countries, diplomacy can play a valuable role and solve problems, he said, adding that it seems that this anti-diplomatic approach of the Republic of Azerbaijan has aggravated the differences, which is ultimately not in the interest of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We hope that the Republic of Azerbaijan will not play in the court of the Westerners and Israel and will not give the opportunity to destroy its relations with Iran to the Zionist regime. This increase in tensions will be to the detriment of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is a developing country,” he added.

