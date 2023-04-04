Expert outlines prospect of Iran-Saudi deal

An expert on the Middle East has said that the exit of Syria and Lebanon from the crisis depends on the improvement of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Evaluating the future of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Javad Heyrannia told ILNA that the Saudis saw that America was not willing to support them seriously, and this was an important point for Saudi Arabia.

He also said that on the other hand, Iran needs stability in the region to resolve the Yemen issue, emphasizing that “Solving the problem of Syria and Lebanon in some way needs the assistance of Saudi Arabia, and of course, Saudi Arabia also needs the assistance of Iran. In fact, the exit of these countries from the crisis depends on the improvement of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.”

Asked about the repetition of the Iran and Saudi agreement pattern between Iran and other countries like Azerbaijan, the expert said that the situation of the Caucuses region is different for Iran from the Persian Gulf region.

He also added that Baku and Tel Aviv have also openly expanded cooperation against Iran, and Israel has gained a large presence in the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the northern borders of Iran.

