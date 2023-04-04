Existence of fake Israeli regime based on war, discord: Iran FM Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the existence and survival of the fake Israeli regime are always dependent on war, insecurity, and fomenting discord in the region.

Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday that the more the path of diplomacy and convergence is strengthened in West Asia, the more the adventurous moves by the usurping Zionist regime are increased, adding that the reason for it is quite clear.

The spokesman went on to say that the existence and survival of the fake Israeli regime is always based on conflict, insecurity, and the creation of discord in the region and of course there is no escape from internal collapse for the regime.

endNewsMessage1