Iran Navy warns US spy aircraft over territorial waters in Sea of Oman

The Iranian Army Navy issued a warning to the US Navy's EP-3E aircraft after the airplane entered Iran's airspace over its territorial waters.

"Minutes ago, after the US Navy's EP-3E aircraft entered Iran's territorial waters, the Navy's commanders with their full alertness sent a warning to prevent this aircraft from entering the airspace of the country without permission," the Iranian Navy's statement said on Sunday afternoon.

The US Navy's EP-3E plane is one of the American reconnaissance airplanes whose duty is to collect intelligence and data.

