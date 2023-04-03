short link
Code: 1345036 A
خانه | Politics

Iran Navy warns US spy aircraft over territorial waters in Sea of Oman

The Iranian Army Navy issued a warning to the US Navy's EP-3E aircraft after the airplane entered Iran's airspace over its territorial waters.

Iran Navy warns US spy aircraft over territorial waters in Sea of Oman

"Minutes ago, after the US Navy's EP-3E aircraft entered Iran's territorial waters, the Navy's commanders with their full alertness sent a warning to prevent this aircraft from entering the airspace of the country without permission," the Iranian Navy's statement said on Sunday afternoon.

The US Navy's EP-3E plane is one of the American reconnaissance airplanes whose duty is to collect intelligence and data.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Country EP Spy Us US spy

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive