Iran, IAEA deal will deprive the West of excuse: expert

​An expert on foreign affairs has said that the settlement of the safeguard case and its closure has a direct impact on the resumption of Iran's negotiations to revive the JCPOA

Hassan Beheshtipour told ILNA that a very good deal has been done between Iran and the IAEA that can pave the way for the three questions of the IAEA to be answered.

The settlement of the safeguards case and its closure has a direct impact on the resumption of Iran's negotiations to revive the JCPOA, he emphasized.

He said that the deal between Iran and the IAEA will take the excuse away from the West, especially the Americans, adding that “we will not allow them to abuse this issue and to mobilize the international atmosphere against Iran.”

He added that it is in Iran's interest to reach an agreement with the Agency in any way possible and to answer the questions of the IAEA to close the safeguards case.

endNewsMessage1