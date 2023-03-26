Iran, Bahrain in talks to resume ties: Sputnik

​Bahraini sources told Sputnik news agency that after the Iranian president's visit to Saudi Arabia, negotiations between Tehran and Manama will begin to resume relations, and in this regard, an Iranian delegation has recently visited Manama.

Informed sources told Sputnik news agency that a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has visited Manama, recently.

Accordingly, this visit had been before the visit of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to Bahrain, and the delegation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry visited the Tehran Embassy in Manama.

Prior to this, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran’s President Mohammad Jamshidi had said that the Saudi king has invited Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.

Jamshidi had written on his Twitter account that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting president Raisi to visit Riyadh.

