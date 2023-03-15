Iran’s top security official due in UAE for official visit

Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 16.

Shamkhani, who serves as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), will travel to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Thursday, according to a report by the IRNA.

The visit will come on an official invitation by UAE’s National Security Advisor Tahnoon bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who visited Iran last year.

During the trip, Shamkhani will hold talks with top UAE government officials on issues of mutual interests as well as on regional and international developments.

Senior Iranian economic, banking and security officials will accompany SNSC chief on the trip to the UAE.

The visit comes nearly a week after Shamkhani negotiated a deal in the Chinese capital Beijing to restore Iran’s diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

