President Raisi plants tree on Arbor Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has planted a tree on the occasion of Arbor Day in the National Botanical Garden of Iran.

President Raisi went to the National Botanical Garden of Iran in Tehran on Monday morning on the occasion of the Iranian National Arbor Day to mark the day and start a campaign to plant one billion trees nationwide.

Some high-ranking Iranian officials accompanied the president at the event, including Minister of Agriculture Jihad of Iran Javad Sadatinejad, president's Chief of Staff Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili, Mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani, and a number of members of the Islamic City Council of Tehran.

