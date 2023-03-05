Iran president says expects IAEA not to be influenced by world powers

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to act professionally and unbiasedly, without being influenced by the political wills of the world powers.

The president made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, in reference to using Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext for exerting pressure on Tehran by the Zionist regime, the US, and some other countries.

President Raisi also referred to the use of nuclear technology in industry, agriculture, and medicine, noting that this technology is nowadays essential to the welfare of the people.

He said that the Zionist regime is using the nuclear issue as a means for pressuring Iran while this regime does not live up to any international commitments regarding the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The US was the first party to violate the 2015 nuclear deal, the president said, adding that the Europeans did not uphold their commitments under the deal too.

He said that Iran has shown the most commitment to the deal as its compliance with the accord has been confirmed by 15 different IAEA reports.

In the meantime, the IAEA chief expressed satisfaction with his Tehran visit and the course of cooperation with Iran.

Grossi said that further bilateral relations between Iran and the agency require high-level continued cooperation.

It is well known who was to blame for the current situation of the JCPOA, he said, adding that the ill-wishers do not want successful cooperation between Iran and the agency, and expansion of cooperation is the best response to them.

