Iran, IAEA start 2nd round of talks in Tehran

The second round of talks between the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, and the visiting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, began here on Saturday.

The IAEA chief arrived in Tehran on Friday (March 4).

Upon arrival, Grossi was welcomed by the spokesman for AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi at Merhrabad Airport, west of the Iranian capital.

The first round of talks between Eslami and Grossi was held on Friday.

