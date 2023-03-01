Iran expels two German diplomats

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Islamic Republic has labeled two German diplomats as persona non grata and ordered their expulsion from Iran.

Kanaani announced that the Islamic Republic made the decision of expelling two German diplomats following the Berlin government’s irresponsible measures in interfering in Iran’s internal affairs and judiciary system.

He noted that Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the Foreign Minister’s Assistant and Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summoned the German ambassador in Tehran to convey the decision.

According to the spokesman, the Islamic Republic will act powerfully in the face of extraordinary demands.

The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been maintaining interaction in a respectful atmosphere, but if certain sides want to neglect the principles and national sovereignty of our country, alternative options are unavoidable, he warned.

