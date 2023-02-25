Iran Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars: IRGC Chief

Highlighting Iran’s progress in the missile and radar industries, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said the country has the technical know-how to track satellites with radars on the ground.

Addressing a congress in Tehran on Saturday, Major General Salami said the young local experts have made such great advances in the defense industry in recent years that Iran can now track the satellites with the radars on the ground.

He noted that Iranian military forces can hit any ship cruising thousands of kilometers away and can even define the exact point of strike so that the crew of the target ship would remain unharmed.

The commander also lauded Iran’s success in developing ordinary cruise missiles and manufacturing supersonic and hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting a moving target in the sea.

Major General Salami then pointed to the expansion of Iran’s domain of action, saying the Islamic Republic is now present on the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and has “decomposed the enemy”.

“The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion,” he stated, adding that the enemy suffers a lack of initiative.

The only way to deal with the arrogant powers is the “language of force”, because the enemy is unfamiliar with the power of logic, while it accepts the logic of power.

In remarks in December 2022, Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi cautioned the Zionist regime and the countries helping it pose a threat to Iran and that the Islamic Republic’s response to any hostile action will be devastating.

The Iranian Army is constantly and carefully monitoring the enemy’s moves and is well prepared to counter hostile actions firmly and at lightning speed, the commander added.

endNewsMessage1