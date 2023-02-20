Iran reacts to Azerbaijan's remarks on embassy attack

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reacted to the President of Azerbaijan Republic's remarks on the embassy attack in Tehran and said that any prejudge, politicization, and media hype should be avoided.

Referring to the attack on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, Kanaani said on Sunday that creating unreasonable interpretations of the incident in the media is not a constructive measure in the course of legal and judicial pursuit of the case.

As repeatedly emphasized by the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the case is going through its legal process, he said, adding that what was notified is based on the assailant's explicit statements and all aspects of this bitter incident are being investigated accurately and expertly.

As stated in the diplomatic messages and contacts of senior political and judicial officials of the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide the Azerbaijani side with the investigation results, he noted.

He further noted that all the ambiguities and questions that are in the minds of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan would be responded to in the framework of cooperation and a constructive approach.

A gunman attacked the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding two more.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that personal motives were behind the attack.

endNewsMessage1