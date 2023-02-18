Leader meets Iranian officials, envoys of Islamic countries

A group of Iranian officials as well as representatives of Muslim countries in Tehran and participants of Iran’s International Holy Quran Competition have met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The meeting was held in Tehran on Saturday morning and coincided with Eid al-Mab'ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as the last prophet. Muslims worldwide celebrate the day as a unique occasion.

Details of the Leader’s address to the meeting will be published later.

