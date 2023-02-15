Chinese President: China to unswervingly maintain its friendship with Iran

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday said that no matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly maintain its friendship and cooperation with Iran and advance China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

In a meeting with President Raisi, Xi Jinping stressed that China will advance its strategic partnership with Iran regardless of any regional and international developments and changes.

Earlier today, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that under the guidance of President Xi and President Raisi, China-Iran relations have maintained the momentum of sound growth.

“In recent years, under the guidance of President Xi and President Raisi, China-Iran relations have maintained the momentum of sound growth, featuring stronger political mutual trust, steady progress in practical cooperation in various fields, and sound communication and coordination in international and regional affairs in defense of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the common interest of developing countries,” the Chinese diplomat said.

“China looks forward to working with Iran to take this visit as an opportunity to make greater progress in China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and play a constructive role in enhancing solidarity and cooperation between countries in the Middle East and promoting regional security and stability,” he stated.

President Raisi arrived at Beijing International Airport Tuesday morning local time and was welcomed by China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

