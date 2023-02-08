Supreme Leader terms army as constructive, innovative

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lauded the Iranian Army's achievements in making spare parts and implementing large manufacturing projects, saying that the army is constrictive and innovative.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of the commanders and staff members of the Army Air Force on the anniversary of the historic pledging allegiance of the Force with Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979.

Today, instead of not having the right to watch and touch the part of the fighters bought from the US, the Army makes that fighter by all itself, the Supreme Leader said.

He noted that comparing the Iranian Army with the Pahlavi army indicates the truth and identity of the Islamic Revolution.

