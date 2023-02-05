Supreme Leader approves amnesty, sentence commutation for convicts

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of tens of thousands of convicts, including the arrestees of the recent riots in Iran.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i in a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei proposed amnesty or commutation of tens of thousands of convicts which was agreed by the Supreme Leader.

The convicts of recent riots will be pardoned or their punishment will be reduced if they did not commit espionage for the benefit of foreigners, did not have direct contact with agents of foreign intelligence services, did not commit murdering or injuring intentionally, did not destruct or burn governmental, military and public facilities, or do not have a private plaintiff.

