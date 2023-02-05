Cuba Lauds Iran’s Progress under Sanctions

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel praised Iran for its scientific and technological advances under the pressure of sanctions, expressing his country’s willingness to expand relations with Tehran and strengthen multilateralism.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Havana on Saturday, the Cuban president described as commendable Iran’s scientific and technological achievements under the shadow of foreign sanctions.

Diaz-Canel noted that the developments in Latin America and the world present new opportunities to fortify multilateralism, adding that Cuba is determined to broaden relations with friendly nations and remove the obstacles to cooperation despite external pressures.

The US government cares only about its own interests and has no respect for others, he noted, stressing that Cuba has paid a heavy price for its political independence and strives to protect it.

For his part, Amirabdollahian highlighted the historical and friendly relations between Tehran and Havana, saying Iran is resolved to enhance ties with Cuba in various fields.

He also expressed gratitude to Cuba for its collaboration with Iran in the development of vaccines.

Expressing satisfaction with the mutual cooperation in international issues, Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s resolute support for Cuba in condemnation of the foreign sanctions and acts of interference.

The top Iranian diplomat has visited Cuba on a tour of Latin America that took him earlier to Nicaragua and Venezuela.

endNewsMessage1