Russia stresses need for resuming talks to revive JCPOA

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov urged the necessity for all parties to resume negotiations on reviving a multilateral accord reached in 2015 with Iran known as JCPOA and the subsequent removal of all the sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Ulyanov referred to the stalemate in the talks since September, while noting that it is still premature to say that the JCPOA is dead.

He elaborated on the chances of reviving the pact, stressing that "this requires a political decision by all parties to the Vienna process to return to the negotiating table in order to bring the process to fruition".

"This will not take much time. Iran has the political will to complete the process. The same can be said of us and of China. But Western participants do not have a such political will at this stage."

