Zionist regime's measures show its desperation: Iranian minister

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said that the measures the Zionist regime is taking in the region and in the neighboring countries show its desperation.

Khatib spoke on Monday at a local gathering in Kermanshah Province, western Iran.

He said that the Zionist regime, despite all the claims it is making, is collapsing from the inside and the clear example of that is its internal rows and the Palestinians' resistance.

The Iranian minister said that vigilant measures by the people of the region would lead to more “victorious steps” against the Zionists.

He also advised Iran’s neighboring countries to stay away from a regime that is collapsing for their own security.

